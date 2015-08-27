Brandon, MS Dentist Promotes Relaxation in the Dental Chair with Sedation Dentistry

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Many people will avoid going to the dentist solely because they have a fear of possibly experiencing discomfort or pain. Routine dental appointments are vital to maintaining dental health as any issues can be detected early on and resolved before they require more extensive procedures. Through the use of sedation dentistry, Dr. Brian E. Johnston of Brandon, MS enables his patients to be comfortable and relaxed while getting the dental care they need with the use of sedation during the dental visit.



Several methods of sedation dentistry are available to overcome your dental fears whether you become apprehensive during a cleaning or fearful at the sounds and smells that accompany your dental repairs. The most common sedation techniques involve inhalation or oral sedation as they can be highly effective when used in conjunction to keep patients very relaxed.



If a patient still experiences pain, IV sedation may be used in moderation to give a patient the comfort they need so a dental procedure can be performed. Generally, sedation dentistry is most suitable for patients that have a low tolerance for pain, very sensitive teeth, and those that need an extensive amount of dental work. Once a patient overcomes their phobia or fear, an enjoyable dental experience is achieved that gives them the confidence to make dental health a priority.



About Dr. Johnston

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Brian E. Johnston D.M.D. F.A.G.D. provides Mississippi residents with a comprehensive and convenient dental experience.



