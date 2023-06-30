Brands Seeking U.S. Retail Distribution & Growth Gain Comprehensive Media Exposure Through InHealth Media's Expanded Service Suite

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --InHealth Media (IHM)—a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, skincare products and more—today announced that it has significantly enhanced its suite of promotional media opportunities to provide consequential publicity for the firm's ever-expanding roster of health, wellness, fitness, nutrition, sports and self-care brands.



For years, IHM has been showcasing client brands on both national and major network, major market TV stations and shows across the United States. So successful the program, IHM is "doubling down" on its publicity strategy, adding additional broadcast coverage—TV, radio and podcasts—to its promotional lineup, along with a litany of on and offline editorial options.



"At IHM, we work with cutting-edge international and domestic health and wellness product manufacturers seeking to launch—or expand—their distribution within the U.S. to include major retailers like Amazon and Walmart," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of both InHealth Media and its sister company Nutritional Products International (NPI). "Expanding our media promotion capabilities will help drive meaningful awareness and foster publicity-induced ROI for the innovative, lifestyle-enhancing solutions our clients offer."



"NPI's proprietary 'Evolution of Distribution' (EoD) platform, known to provide domestic and international product manufacturers with distribution and logistics oversight, regulatory expertise and sales and marketing services as part of a one-stop shop, has long resonated with brands seeking to ease and expedite success in the U.S. marketplace," said internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and publicist Merilee Kern, MBA, IHM's Chief of Media Promotion. "Now with a renewed focus on amping up PR and communications, we'll be taking NPI's EoD platform, and results, to an exciting new level."



With IHM's amplified network of TV, radio and podcast outlets and wide array of editorial coverage options both on and offline, IHM clients can reach their desired consumer in every market across the United States—and even international markets. The company's brand, solution and expert spotlights offer a vast reach—with on-air opportunities, alone, collectively representing more than 100 million TV households. Through this broadened scope of public relations services as a key part of NPI's EoD platform, product manufacturers enjoy a highly cost-effective and turnkey way to enter—and grow—within the U.S. market.



As a wellness industry veteran, health advocate and former fitness competition champion twice over, Kern is a key part of the IHM executive team. Also a prolific business leadership and success voice of authority, Kern is an esteemed press expert source who, in addition to having contributed editorially to premier media outlets like Forbes.com, Newsweek.com, FastCompany.com, RollingStone.com, ThriveGlobal.com, BlackEnterprise.com and throngs of other publishers, is also tapped for insight, commentary and perspective on various industry topics. Also working to combat childhood obesity and promote youth good nutrition and fitness habits, Kern is also author of the award-winning, illustrated fictional children's book, "Making Healthy Choices – A Story to Inspire Fit, Weight-Wise Kids" (Amazon).



About InHealth Media

IHM and its sister company, NPI, are privately-held operations specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages skincare products and more. The companies offer a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch, or expand, their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Founded by third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional Mitch Gould, the company's proprietary "Evolution of Distribution" platform provides domestic and international product manufacturers with a turnkey solution, providing everything needed to succeed in America—the world's largest and most coveted consumer market.