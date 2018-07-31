Brantford Author Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Reveal UFOs in Fascinating New Light

Brantford, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --Interest in UFOs has fluctuated over the years. According to Google Trends, interest peaked in 2004. The sudden fascination coincided with news reports of a Navy pilot describing a UFO encounter off the coast of San Diego. UFOs are a niche interest that is rapidly gaining renewed momentum. Public interest in UFOs has grown over the past year since a group led by rock band Blink-182's Tom Delonge began a project to study them.



Delahnnovahh-Starr Livingstone, an author from Brantford, Canada, recently announced that he has written a book titled The Radionic Ships of the Heavenly Host, dispelling many misconceptions about UFOs. Livingstone is running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo - http://igg.me/at/radionics/ to make his book available to the masses.



Livingstone says that The Radionic Ships of the Heavenly Host debunks many of the popular misconceptions about UFOs. He states that Heavenly Host UFOs have been present on Earth for thousands of years. He points out that thousands upon thousands of the Radionic Ships are present on Earth at any given time. His book also states that they have been hiding in plain sight in the noonday sun unsuspected. The purpose of the book is to finally remove their cloak of obscurity.



The book discusses the existence and motives of the Radionic Ships in fascinating detail, carefully pointing out that the Ships are not corporal. You only see their presences in the fourth dimension as radionic reflections in the third dimension, The book teaches the reader exactly how to recognize the reflections and the different types of Ships involved, thus proving their existence once and for all.



Livingstone is eager to bring these revelations to light, which is the most important factor that inspired him to launch his crowdfunding campaign. Livingstone is asking investors to contribute any amount they feel comfortable. He said that no donation is too small to help bring the book to market.



The crowdfunding campaign will cover the cost of publication, traveling for book tours and marketing. By subsidizing these costs, Livingstone states that investors will be able to help him sell the book at a reasonable price of only $29.95. Without enough crowdfunding donations, the price will be set at $80, which is too expensive for most UFO enthusiasts to purchase. Livingstone wants to ensure it is affordable for everybody interested in the topic.



The crowdfunding campaign will also improve the quality of printing. The current copies are printed in full color one at a time on a laser printer at Amazon.com, which has spoiled the effect of most of the sky pictures. The money used from the crowdfunding campaign will allow Livingstone to print the book with offset printing, which will have much better visual quality.



Livingstone isn't the only author to launch a crowdfunding campaign to draw attention to the issue. Dr. Steven Greer did the same thing in 2017. Greer raised over $700,000 for his book and film on UFOs. The previously mentioned investigative project started by Tom Delonge was also funded by a crowdfunding campaign, which raised over $1.5 million.



Livingstone doesn't have the same celebrity influence as Delong or Dr. Greer. However, he has been given a unique understanding of a subject that has captivated the public's mind for decades. Offering to show UFOs in a totally new light could spur the interest needed to get his Indiegogo campaign off the ground.



