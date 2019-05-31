Braun Medical Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund New Urgent Care Centers

Fenton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2019 --Everywhere we turn it seems a new urgent care center is there. This relatively young branch of medical care has become a necessary bridge between waiting days or sometimes weeks to keep a doctor's appointment or hours in an emergency room. Along with immediate medical relief, patients and insurance companies are getting quicker results in the form of lower medical expenses.



In fact, many insurance companies require those they insure to seek medical attention from an urgent medical care facility instead of a hospital at every opportunity. As of 2014, urgent medical care generated $14.5 billion in profits while ownership of such facilities was only 2.2% outside of the hospital industry.



No longer. Braun Medical, through its equity crowdfunding offering, makes it possible for all credentialed medical physicians and advanced practice providers (APP)/midlevels to become an owner far faster and easier than ever before. Braun Medical provides unique, effective marketing solutions for physicians and APPs/midlevels (its "Clients") through underwriting construction buildout of urgent care centers and leasing centers to contracted Clients. The multiple, yet critical, BMI products present multiple service options from business support, construction/project management, Electonic medical records (EMR), marketing & advertising to clinical liaison services for medical providers to open their own urgent care center. They provide all of the resources and knowledge to launch a Braun Urgent Care center as an individual PC under the provider's name, sourcing the location of the center, and then equipping it with everything needed for a Client's patient centric care even marketing and human resources services are provided. The Braun Medical business model is truly a turnkey solution.



Braun Medical's revenue model is concisely contract services with a 'sweet spot' to exceeding Client demand, leading to healthy revenues, in perpetuity. The ever-increasing demand struggling to meet an ever-growing population, this is an investment opportunity to provide access to medicine for everyone to invest in the medical industry.



The Braun Medical, Inc Equity Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/2XfN23i



The Official Braun Medical Website - http://braunmedicalinc.com



About Braun Medical

It is BMIs vision to level the competitive gap between large franchises and independently owned businesses operated by health care professionals who desire to raise the bar on patient care, educate and improve the overall patient experience. BMI seeks to contract top medical physicians and APPs (PAs & NPs) owning the Braun Urgent Care by leveraging its capabilities to attracting multiple contracts, creating a high impact brand to reaching key demographics of its client's consumer healthcare market.