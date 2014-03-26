Brave Wave Productions Announces New Music Album 'Project Light'

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2014 --Brave Wave Productions announced a new music album titled PROJECT LIGHT at independent gaming event Bit Summit MMXIV in Japan that features some of Japan’s most well known and beloved video game composers, including Manami Matsumae (of Mega Man; Mighty No. 9) and Yoko Shimomura (of StreetFighter II; Kingdom Hearts).



PROJECT LIGHT was born from the vision of (Creative Director) Mohammed Taher wanting to resurrect the NES-era composers and remind the world that they’re still here with us and that they can still make good music. It’s a story-driven album that tells the story of a planet on the verge of destruction due to an imminent supernova; and thus we follow Light, one of the highly-advanced humanoids built to investigate the problem and reverse the doomed sun’s fate.



In addition to Manami Matsumae and Yoko Shimomura, the album features Harumi Fujita (Mega Man 3), Junko Tamiya (Strider), Takashi Tateishi (Mega Man 2), Yasuaki “BUN BUN” Fujita (Mega Man 3), Mari Yamaguchi (Mega Man 5), and Ippo Yamada (Mega Man 9). The album is directed and supervised by Mohammed Taher of Brave Wave, with Ippo Yamada serving as the Music Director and Hally as the Music Producer. The three are aiming to bring a new side of chiptunes to fans of video games and music. The album will be released “whenever it’s ready,” as Taher said on stage, with the expectation of finishing the album at the end of the year.



Brave Wave Productions recently held three live shows at Bit Summit MMXIV, featuring live performances by Manami Matsumae (composer of Mega Man), Chipzel (composer of Super Hexagon), and Saori Kobayashi (composer of Panzer Dragoon). The label recently released IN FLUX on both iTunes and Bandcamp, featuring music by Tim McCord (of Grammy-winners Evanescence), Akira Yamaoka (of Silent Hill), Keiji Yamagishi (of Tecmo Bowl), Jim Guthrie (of Indie Game: The Movie), Eirik Suhrke (of Spelunky), as well as music from the Bit Summit live performers.



The company is working on a number of unannounced music projects to be released later this year and the next, as well as composing for several video games, in the hope of delighting game-music fans everywhere in the world and especially those who favor the Japanese flavor in their music.



For more information visit http://www.bravewave.net.



Contact:

Mohammed Taher

Founder & Creative Director

+965 9786 7667

mohammed@bravewave.net



Social Networks:

https://www.facebook.com/BraveWaveMusic

https://twitter.com/BraveWaveMusic