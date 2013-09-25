Bravo Launches Leasing Program for AIRMAX 3000

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --Bravo Enterprises Ltd.(OTC:BB–OGNG) announces that the Company has launched a two year leasing program for the home and office air-to-water machines known as the AIRMAX 3000, with a buyout option.



The Company decided to initiate the leasing program due to the overwhelming interest it is receiving for the air-to-water harvesting machine. The financing package is designed to accommodate customers by eliminating the financial burden in purchasing the AIRMAX 3000, which can produce up to 8 gallons of clean drinking water per day from the air. Qualifying customers can make arrangements directly with the Company on the leasing program available and shipping details.



The Company is also launching a campaign to promote the use of its AIRMAX 3000 machines in schools starting with the sale of its stainless steel re-useable bottles promoting green technology and sustainability.



A leasing program is being negotiated for the commercial and industrial AIRWELL 3000 currently and information will be released upon completion.



About Bravo Enterprises Ltd.:

Bravo has the exclusive manufacturing, marketing and distribution rights worldwide for its AIRMAX 3000 and AIRWELL 3000 atmospheric water harvesting machines, production models developed exclusively for the generation of clean, safe drinking water for human consumption. Bravo is branding the water as “Splash Water For Life”.



For further information contact: 1-888-488-6882

Visit our website: www.bravoenterprises.ws or www.splashwaterforlife.com

Jaclyn Cruz, President



