Bravo Receives FEMA Recognition and Can Now Bid on U.S. Government Contracts for Disaster Relief

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --Bravo Enterprises Ltd.(OTC:BB–OGNG) announces that the Company dba “Splash Water For Life”, is now registered with the System for Award Management (SAM). This registration means that Bravo can now bid on federal contracting opportunities and conduct business with the federal government of the United States. The AIRWELL 3000 will be an ideal water providing source for disaster relief and other government related agencies like the military, navy and international health agencies.



The most common water related diseases occur due to lack of sanitation. According to Dr. Lee Jong-Wook, Director General at World Health Organization (WHO), “Water and Sanitation is one of the primary drivers of public health,” and refers to water and sanitation as “Health 101.” Jong-Wook further explains that if communities secure access to water and sanitation, “a huge battle against all kinds of diseases will be won.” Two of the deadliest water and sanitation related diseases are diarrhea and malaria.



According to data by World Health Organization, the four driving factors in the water and sanitation crisis are: access to water supply and sanitation, sanitation gap, emergencies and disasters, and water resources.



Floods and drought are the most dangerous water-related disasters. Flooding causes contamination of drinking water, and destructed systems of hygiene and wastewater. Droughts cause the most death because they can initiate malnutrition and deny the community a water supply. Access to safe water is a fundamental human need and therefore a basic human right.



Jaclyn Cruz, President states, “Peak Oil is the point in time when the global production of oil will reach its maximum rate, after which production will gradually decline. Peak water is reached when the rate at which water demanded is higher than the rate at which the supply is replenished. Peak Oil is nowhere as important as Peak Water, because there is no substitute for water. Water is a necessary means for survival. Early civilizations developed around easily accessible clean drinking water sources. Water is vital to life; that is a given.”



About Bravo Enterprises Ltd.

Bravo has the exclusive manufacturing, marketing and distribution rights worldwide for its AIRMAX 3000 and AIRWELL 3000 atmospheric water harvesting machines, production models developed exclusively for the generation of clean, safe drinking water for human consumption. Bravo is branding the water as “Splash Water For Life”.



