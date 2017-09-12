Bravus Formally Announces the Launch of Its Non-Alcoholic IPA

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --Bravus Brewing Company is pleased to announce the formal release of its IPA (India Pale Ale), the first in its planned line of non-alcoholic craft beer. The brewery to date has been quietly distributing the product to select markets and accounts within the Orange County area to gauge viability and collect customer feedback.



"Although the response has been overwhelmingly positive, we occasionally encounter some reluctance as the category has historically been dominated by poor quality choices," explains CEO and Brewmaster Philip Brandes. "However, once customers try our IPA they become instant fans. In fact, the majority of them cannot believe it's non-alcoholic."



The market for N/A beer has traditionally been segmented across a number of niches including those in recovery, pregnant women, designated drivers, those with health issues, and those that choose not to drink due to religious reasons. Bravus aims to be inclusive of those core customers while at the same creating a new hybrid market for those that generally enjoy craft beer but may not want the responsibility of alcohol in a particular situation. This can include employees at a lunch meeting, participants in a sporting event, and cross fit & yoga enthusiasts.



Director of Sales and Marketing, Cathryn Kruger, states "It's not always easy being the first to the party. Ultimately we will have to spend a lot of time and money educating the public that a great-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer exists. However, I have seen firsthand the community which craft beer creates and we are 100% committed to bringing the experience to both drinkers and non-drinkers."



The product is currently sold at restaurants, markets, and bottle shops within Orange County and by October 1st will be available at select Total Wine stores. Customers may also purchase the product directly from the Bravus online store for shipment anywhere in the world.



About Bravus Brewing Company

Founded in June 2016, Bravus Brewing Company is North America's first brewery dedicated solely to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer. Born out of Founder Philip Brandes's commitment to create alternatives to dull and tasteless non-alcoholic lagers, Bravus's exclusive brewing process allows it to brew styles which consumers find indistinguishable from their fully-alcoholic counterparts.



For more information, please visit www.bravus.com.



Media Contact

Cathryn Kruger

ck@bravus.com

(949) 892-3120 x701