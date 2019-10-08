Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --Bravus Brewing Company was awarded 2 out of 3 available medals in the newly returning non-alcoholic category at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world's largest commercial beer competition. The GABF, presented by the Brewers Association, recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded on October 5 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, in 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.



Bravus won a silver medal in the non-alcoholic beer-style category for its Oatmeal Stout and a bronze medal for its Barrel Aged Bourbon Stout, the world's first barrel-aged non-alcoholic beer.



"This represents not only a huge win for us, but a huge win for the non-alcoholic craft beer category," said Philip Brandes, Founder and Head Brewer of Bravus. "We will continue in our mission to brew high-quality craft beer for those that are seeking non-alcoholic alternatives."



In the 33rd edition of the GABF competition, 9,497 entries were submitted to the general competition, along with 113 Pro-Am and 70 Collaboration entries. The beer was made by 2,295 breweries from across the nation, with entries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.



"This year's GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date," said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. "The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and I'm thrilled to congratulate this year's winners for their achievements in brewing."



Founded in 2015, Bravus Brewing Company is North America's first brewery dedicated to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer. Its core offering includes a West Coast-inspired IPA, Oatmeal Stout, Amber Ale, White Ale and Raspberry Gose. Bravus is available nationally through Total Wine, at BevMo! within California, and direct through its online store.



For more GABF competition information, including the 2019 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.