New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Putting a new spin on self-help with a Book Club worthy jaunt through love, lust, and fragility, Drica Pinotti releases a new book. Entitled, "My Crazy (Sick) Love" the book uses a shot of mental instability and a large dose of humor to take women's fiction renegade. How so? By giving a bird's eye view of what it's like to be young, intelligent, wealthy, upwardly-mobile and living in New York City with a palpable problem called hypochondria. Enter the book's heroine, Amanda Loeb. Now meet Brian Marshall, he's her "main squeeze" and the purveyor of love's complications that look an awful lot like a cure. Makes one wonder how the author started with the heroine's inability to enjoy life and morphed it into a hilarious romp through the healing power of not knowing it all.
Available now on Barnes and Noble and Amazon, Pinotti's new book is described as a "laugh-out-loud" romantic comedy with a kick. The author said, "I wanted my readers to find solace in the strong female relationships Amanda has with her mother and her sister first. Their support helps her become a capable lawyer who eventually learns how to be vulnerable. Relinquishing a bit of control solves a lot. The book is beyond fun."
The book launch will be hosted by Shakespeare & Co. Bookstore on May 9 at 6:30 pm in New York City.
About Drica Pinotti
Drica Pinotti is a Brazilian-born author with fifteen books published in Brazil and Portugal. Her American debut comes with the release of her first romantic comedy entitled, My Crazy (Sick) Love.
