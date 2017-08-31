Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pioneer Carlos Gracie's Son Launches New Brand of Nutritional Supplements

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Great news for Jiu-Jitsu, MMA professionals and sports practitioners looking for reliable nutritional supplements. A new brand of premium nutritional supplements, Gracie Essentials, was launched to provide the Jiu-Jitsu practitioners & fans with certified, safe and functional nutritional supplements. Founded by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer Carlos Gracie Sr.'s youngest son Rilion Gracie, the brand is geared to carry forward the grand legacy of the Martial Arts Grand Master himself through a modern a wider notion of nutrition.



The brand was officially launched on 24th August at the 2017 WORLD MASTER JIUJITSU IBJJF CHAMPIONSHIP in Las Vegas. The esteemed event was attended by 4000+ athletes. It was initially launched for the USA market but Rilion has plans to expand the brand to others markets in the near future.



Gracie Essentials is endorsed by a celebrated team of the most highly acclaimed stars of Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, like Renzo Gracie, Royler Gracie, Roger Gracie, Rolles Gracie and many others.



"We are thrilled to announce our product line of functional nutritional supplements Gracie Essentials. Based on the winning diet and nutrition philosophy of Jiu-Jitsu legend Grand Master Carlos Gracie Sr. - our brand is committed to helping millions in overcoming physical challenges with proper nutritional supplements. We are glad to introduce in the market a way superior name compared to the regular unhealthy supplements available today to ensure a healthy and safe route to a champion physique. Put simply, Gracie Essentials is the only brand that actually 'talks the language and knows the needs' of Jiu-Jitsu & MMA community", stated Marcos Litterio, the marketing executive of Gracie Essentials.



Gracie Essentials products are manufactured in good manufacturing practices certified (cGMP) facilities. All the supplements are manufactured in the USA to ensure they are vetted under maximum standards and regulations. Moreover, all the dietary supplements are made in US FDA approved facilities. Rilion assured 100% non-toxic supplements, free from harmful ingredients like artificial colors, sweeteners & flavors. Also, his supplements are devoid of threatening fillers. The brand particularly stresses on 100% natural safe ingredients.



"We always test the purity of our products before featuring them on our website. We are very particular about not including anything that could cause harm to the consumers. For example, our Whey Protein is Heavy Metals tested. You won't easily find a whey protein in the market with such certification."



The inspiration behind the brand came from Rilion's unwanted revelation of unhealthy supplements taken by his athletes, friends and even family members were actually critically threatening to their health. It motivated him to come up with his own brand of nutritional supplements based on his father's principles of a healthy lifestyle. Those were the same principles that helped Carlos Gracie Sr. to redefine his physique and become the worshipped Jiu-Jitsu icon, as we know him today:



- Do not poison one's own body

- Take care of one's physique

- Ensure the right chemical combination of different foods in meals



"Gracie Essentials assures only the BEST premium ingredients for its supplements."



To know more, visit https://gracieessentials.com.



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GracieEssentials/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracieessentials/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gracieessential



Press Contact:

Marcos Litterio

Marketing Director

marcos@gracieessentials.com

2100 Coral Way #126, Miami, FL 33145

Phone: 305-965-3361