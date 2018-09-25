Brazilian Royal Wants to Change the Constitution

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --With an unemployment rate of nearly 13 percent and a decreasing GDP which is currently at 1 percent, one would argue that Brazil's economy is in a downward spiral with no signs of hope.



"The lackluster Brazilian economy is a direct result of over regulation, over taxation and central planning. Profound reforms are needed for the welfare state model, and its endless entitlements, in order to balance the budget and avoid a total collapse of the economy," said Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Braganca, an heir to Brazil's last emperor.



"It is crystal clear that the current way is not working in Brazil. Adjustments must be made in order to bring change to a country with the world's ninth largest economy by nominal GDP and eighth largest by purchasing power," said Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Braganca.