Sweet Digs: Sugar Me Wax in Phoenix Announces Search for Next "Sugar Baby Model"

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Sugar Me Wax | Phoenix (http://www.sugarmewax.com/phoenix), Phoenix's premier Brazilian wax salon that specializes in sugar waxing, is pleased to announce the official Sugar Babies Model Search. Models of all sizes and shapes are encouraged to apply to become the next "Sugar Baby Model."



Applying to be the next model for Sugar Me Wax requires just two simple steps.



-Step one: Like Sugar Me Wax on Facebook or Instagram.



-Step two: Enter your information on the Sugar Me Wax Contest Page.



-All applicants will receive a $5 Sugar Me Wax credit, regardless if they are selected as a model or not.



-Four grand prize winners will receive a $300 Sugar Me Wax credit that they can use for all services over the next 12 months.



The Brazilian wax has become increasingly a popular option for women in the U.S. due to the fact that it removes all hair for up to 6 weeks using a simple and vetted process.



However, irritated skin, outbreaks and follicle post-waxing are common nuisances that deter some women from pursuing this convenient hair removal process. Sugar Me Wax offers the option of sugaring in addition to traditional waxing, which helps prevent irritation and follicle infection while soothing the freshly smoothed skin.



