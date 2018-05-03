Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Many travelers are looking for the next adventure destination off the beaten path. Discover two of Brazil's most spectacular secret National Parks that will without a doubt capture your imagination and leave you in awe!



The Fantasy World of Chapada Diamantina:



Chapada Diamantina is one of Brazil's most glorious national parks, with plenty of options for hiking and trekking through gorgeous valleys, mountain plateaus, and enchanting caves. The landscapes of Chapada Diamantina are so varied, you can climb plateaus, hike through jungles, and swim in waterfalls all in one day!



Gretchen Traut, South America Travel Specialist from Adventures Within Reach explains, "From snorkeling to kayaking, caving to diving, there are loads of activities to choose from."



Hidden Pools and Dunes of Lencois Maranhenses:



Lencois Maranhenses National Park, located in Maranhão state, in northeastern Brazil, is one of the most marvelous and unique places in the world. An area encompassing about 1000 square kilometers of white silky sands, dotted by endless cool oases of turquoise lakes and pools, will make an adventurer's heart skip a beat.



Ms. Traut continues, "The best time to visit the park is roughly from May to September, when it's sunny, yet the lagoons are still full. Visitors can explore the park via 4×4 vehicle or by doing a barefoot trek camping out under starry skies and swimming in the magic lagoons."