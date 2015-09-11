BRC to Present Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop at 28th Annual Cape Code Symposium on Addictive Disorders

Manor, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --On Friday, September 11, 2015, Marsha Stone, Chief Executive Officer at BRC Recovery (BRC), and Jason Howell, President of National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR) will team up to present Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop at the 28th Annual Cape Code Symposium on Addictive Disorders (CCSAD) in Hyannis, MA.



The Social Model of Recovery is the foundation of all forms of recovery residences and is the precursor of addiction treatment.



The Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop will provide attendees with greater knowledge and understanding of the six (6) domains of Social Model Recovery Philosophy Scale, and will include real world examples of how the social model is put into practice.



The CCSAD Conference is dedicated to continuing education and networking in the field of addictions. CCSAD draws hundreds of regional, national, and international participants, lecturers and faculty. CCSAD combines workshops and seminars on timely industry topics with an unmatched showcase of the industry's products and services.



BRC is a proud Gold Sponsoring Partner of C4 Recovery Solutions and the 2015 CCSAD Conference.

About Marsha Stone:



Marsha Stone is the Chief Executive Officer for BRC Recovery, directing and overseeing all programs -Men's, Women's, and Segue. She is an active member of the recovery community, providing help and hope through her own experience, as a seasoned speaker on local and national levels. Marsha is able to integrate her own battle with and triumph over addiction to helping others who are struggling with addictive disorders. Marsha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and received her Juris Doctorate in 1999, with the distinction of Academic Excellence. Her background in business and law, combined with her dedication to providing the most effective and quality rehabilitative process possible, positions her to provide the leadership necessary for the advancement of BRC as the premier recovery center in the industry.



About Jason Howell

Jason Howell is a person in long-term recovery from mental health and substance use issues. Howell has an MBA from Texas A&M University and is a Peer Recovery Specialist / Coach and trainer. In 2008, he opened his first recovery home, and since then, he has overseen as many as 13 recovery residences at one time. Howell is a founder and the current president of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR). As the Executive Director of SoberHood, a peer-led recovery community organization, Howell directs the Texas Recovery Oriented Housing Network (TROHN), which is the state certification body of recovery residences and Recovery People, the emerging statewide peer recovery network. In addition, Howell is activity involved in the Texas recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC) initiative at the state and local level, and he can often be found advocating for fair housing rights for people in recovery.



About BRC Recovery

BRC Recovery is a nationally certified, acclaimed drug and alcohol rehabilitation provider, specializing in extended-care for the treatment resistant population. BRC Recovery offers a fully integrated continuum of care that treats the diseases of alcoholism and drug addiction, conveniently located in Central Texas.