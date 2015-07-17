BRC to Present Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop at 3rd Annual C.O.R.E. Conference

Amelia Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --On Tuesday, July 21, 2015, Greg Fabry, Executive Director at Benchmark Recovery Center (BRC) Men's Program, and Jason Howell, President of National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR) will team up to present Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop at the 3rd Annual C.O.R.E. Conference in Amelia Island, FL.



The Social Model of Recovery is the foundation of all forms of recovery residences and is the precursor of addiction treatment.



The Social Model of Recovery from Philosophy to Practice Workshop will provide attendees with greater knowledge and understanding of the six (6) domains of Social Model Recovery Philosophy Scale, and will include real world examples of how the social model is put into practice.



The C.O.R.E. conference is an opportunity for addiction professionals to advance their understanding of the principles behind abstinence-based recovery practices. The conference is structured as a forum to increase the collective understanding of recovery processes. The goal is to improve outcomes by better integrating abstinence-based practices and Twelve-Step principles into therapeutic initiatives.



BRC is a proud Platinum Sponsoring Partner of C4 Recovery Solutions and the 2015 C.O.R.E. Conference.



About Greg Fabry

Greg Fabry is the Executive Director for the men's program at Benchmark Recovery Center. In this role, he mentors clients, leads groups, and oversees the daily operations of the men's program. Greg began his career at Benchmark in 2010 as a Recovery Manager and has been a dedicated member of the Benchmark staff. He has extensive experience guiding both residents and their families towards recovery. Greg holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Texas State University, and is licensed as an LCDCi in the State of Texas. Greg has spoken nationally about substance abuse on panels and has presented to clinicians at several national conferences. Greg is an active member of the recovery community. His personal experience with and passion for the Twelve Steps contributes to the recovery culture found at BRC. His personal interests include playing basketball and cycling.



About Jason Howell

Jason Howell is a person in long-term recovery from mental health and substance use issues. Howell has an MBA from Texas A&M University and is a Peer Recovery Specialist / Coach and trainer. In 2008, he opened his first recovery home, and since then, he has overseen as many as 13 recovery residences at one time. Howell is a founder and the current president of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR). As the Executive Director of SoberHood, a peer-led recovery community organization, Howell directs the Texas Recovery Oriented Housing Network (TROHN), which is the state certification body of recovery residences and Recovery People, the emerging statewide peer recovery network. In addition, Howell is activity involved in the Texas recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC) initiative at the state and local level, and he can often be found advocating for fair housing rights for people in recovery.



About Benchmark Recovery

Benchmark Recovery Center is a nationally certified, acclaimed drug and alcohol recovery center, conveniently located in Central Texas, east of Austin, specializing in providing extended care for the treatment resistance.



