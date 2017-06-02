Breaking News: PowerHouse Video Partnership for Two St. Louis Agencies

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Effective June 1st, 2017 Acumen Studio has entered into an exclusive partnership with Two57North who produces and edits videos for businesses.



This partnership will extend Acumen's capabilities to service businesses with video focused on lead generation and will expand Two57North's ability to provide greater visibility for their customers video projects by utilizing structured markup, SEO and best practice guides for distributing & promoting video content.



"This partnership is huge for the St. Louis area as well as our national clients as we now have an effective video offering that not only employs the creative talents of the Two57North team to tell compelling stories that motivate an audience, but adds our technical expertise in getting those videos found organically online and effectively seen by targeted audiences through strategic distribution models." - John Bracamontes



About Acumen Studio

Acumen Studio is a B2B digital marketing agency with a focus on digital strategy, seo, ppc, social media, marketing automation and analytics with specializations in finance, commercial printing, commercial real estate and agribusiness.



About Two57North

Two57North is a St. Louis based video production and video editing services company providing video services across all industries including retail, B2B, non-profit, churches, real estate, restaurants and more.



