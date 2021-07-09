Breaking Silence on Endometriosis: Natural Medicine Fuyan Pill Provides Safe and Effective Healing Results

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --Recently, Molly Mae Hague, the former Love Island star, is the latest high profile woman to come forward and talk about the often ignored condition-endometriosis. In recent years, many other high-profile women have come forward to speak about their experiences with endometriosis in the hopes of raising awareness. https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/healthandwellbeing/arid-40324283.html



Even though one in 10 women has endometriosis, diagnosis is usually delayed by an average of nine years after symptoms begin. Many women, such as Hague, need to get multiple opinions before getting answers. Many people will start to seek surgical treatment after getting the diagnosis from doctors. Such as Hague. She will have surgery to try to remove the abnormal tissue, but she says there is a 40% chance of a recurrence.



Laparoscopic surgery is a standard method for endometriosis treatment. But experts now say the surgery may not be as effective as once thought in relieving symptoms and could actually be making things worse for some patients, including those who have developed separate pain conditions as a result of their endometriosis. The Guardian reported recently. https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jul/02/a-common-treatment-for-endometriosis-could-actually-be-making-things-worse



The surgical treatment is not so effective. What about drug treatment? Some hormone drugs are common. They mainly cause amenorrhea through the action of medications. No menstruation, ectopic endometrium atrophy gradually, no bleeding, and pain symptoms will be reduced. Also, cysts will shrink progressively. But long-term use of antibiotics has certain side effects. Some can affect liver and kidney function, and some may appear menopause-like symptoms. Some may even make women masculine.



So patients need to seek safe and effective drug therapy - natural medicine. According to TCM pathology, blood stasis obstructing Qi is the common cause of endometriosis. Patients with endometriosis often have urination pain, sexual intercourse pain, or defecation pain, which are usually accompanied by severe pain in the lower abdomen or waist. These symptoms are more severe during menstruation.



Therefore, patients should choose natural medicine to promote blood circulation, remove blood stasis, and disperse abnormal tissues. Natural medicine Fuyan Pill developed by Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic has these effects and can cure endometriosis.



Fuyan Pill, a natural patent medicine, has been studied for 30 years. The formula is made of Poria cocos, yam, peach kernel, safflower, honeysuckle, licorice, and other 50 kinds of plant ingredients without harming the human body. It's very safe and harmless.



Moreover, various ingredients in Fuyan Pill have the effects of promoting blood circulation, removing blood stasis, softening hardness, dispersing knots, detumescence, and analgesia. Safflower, Aucklandia, and peach kernel in the prescription can promote blood circulation, remove blood stasis, promote Qi circulation, and relieve pain, which can effectively promote blood circulation in patients' reproductive systems relieve local pain. Poria cocos, Atractylodes macrocephala Koidz, yam, and other herbs, can improve the symptoms of abnormal leucorrhea and irregular menstruation.



Moreover, Fuyan Pill can improve patients' immunity and self-healing ability, enhance the defense against bacteria and infection, and reduce the probability of recurrence. More importantly, it can help clean up the metabolic waste and inflammation in the uterus, reduce the risk of ectopic pregnancy, and improve the chance of natural pregnancy.



Joels, a 30-year-old from the United States, failed to get pregnant for two years. There have been symptoms of pelvic pain, heavy menstrual volume, and pain during menstruation. After many examinations, the doctor finally diagnosed endometriosis. She had tried painkillers and hormone drugs but still have pain problems. By chance, she heard an old Chinese doctor recommend Fuyan Pill. Later, she ordered a course of treatment after chatting with Dr. Lee.



"As I hope, Fuyan Pill makes everything smooth," she said. The pain has eased in the first month since I started taking medicine." So she ordered two more courses. "Now, most of the symptoms are gone! That is great! Thank you, Dr.Lee! Thanks for your prescription and careful guidance while taking medicine!". Joels said three months after taking medicine.



According to statistics, 30% to 50% of women with endometriosis are infertile. Dr. Lee's Fuyan Pill can relieve patients from pain and help them get pregnant successfully. In addition, infertility caused by adenomyosis, chronic salpingitis, and blocked fallopian tubes can also be treated by Fuyan Pill.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 40 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from endometriosis as well as its complications.