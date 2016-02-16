Breaking the Mortgage Code with Stephanie Weeks' New Kickstarter Book

Covington, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --Stephanie A. Weeks has started a new Kickstarter campaign for her upcoming book, Breaking the Mortgage Code! The goal of this project is to help the general consumer understand the perils and pitfalls involved in acquiring a mortgage. In many cases, these issues can cost consumers a significant amount of money, regardless of whether they buy a house or not.



In her book, Weeks covers:



- Why mortgages fall apart at the last minute

- Why potential homeowners lose deposits

- What hidden costs and fees are associated with mortgages

- How to minimize those costs and fees



Weeks hopes to save current and future homeowners from falling into common traps and making the same mistakes over and over again. She strives to show them a better way that can save them thousands of dollars in the long run. The book is already finished and ready to be delivered to consumers, but Weeks set up the Kickstarter donation account to accommodate the expenses required for publishing and distribution. For the Kickstarter campaign, Weeks is seeking $33,013. The deadline for contributions is February 22, 2016 at 5 am PST.



Weeks' clients rave about her mortgage services, so it is clear that she is an expert in this field. Her clients say, "Stephanie and her team did an amazing job. They went above and beyond and got my clients to the closing table far ahead of schedule. I cannot say enough good things about them." Another client raves, "I cannot say enough how much I appreciate you and your team for helping us get through this process."



About Stephanie A. Weeks

Stephanie A. Weeks has spent her professional career working in the mortgage and real estate industries for over 12 years. During her tenure, Weeks has closed over $300 million worth of real estate deals, solidifying herself as an expert in the real estate and mortgage fields. Throughout her career, she has witnessed the horror stories of mortgages disappearing or gone wrong and has counseled many clients through achieving successful mortgages. Her insider expertise puts her in a unique position to clarify these important issues for the general consumer. Weeks was also recently featured on the cover of the women's magazine, Sophisticated Woman, in a feature article about enterprising women making a difference in the world.



The full article is available online at SophisticatedWoman.com.