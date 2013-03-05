Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2013 --Breakout alerts for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Qihoo 360 Technology Co (NYSE: QIHU)



Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) founded in 1975 is a company specializing in software, services, and hardware that enhance to people's lives. MSFT for almost 4 months has been basing below 28 with accumulation increasing over the past 2 months from the 26 triple support area. Today the stock has confirmed a breakout above 28.29.



Abbreviated MSFT support and resistance map:



CURRENT PRICE 28.43, just above resistance, 28 ± 0.28, type triple+, strength 10



RESISTANCE ABOVE +4.2% at 29.63 ± 0.3, type triple+, strength 10



+7.6% at 30.58 ± 0.31, type triple, strength 3



SUPPORT BELOW -1.5% at 28 ± 0.28, type triple+, strength 10



-3.7% at 27.39 ± 0.27, type triple, strength 10



MSFT Breakout details:



BREAKOUT CONFIRMED breakout above 28.29, no resistance in area just above.



Type: True breakout from triple+ resistance.



Target: 29.67, 4.4% Stop: 27.92, Loss: 1.8%, Profit/Loss ratio: 2.4 : 1 - Good



Full MSFT report with stock charts and analysis here:



Qihoo 360 Technology Co (NYSE: QIHU) founded in 2005 is a company specializing in Internet and mobile security products and is headquartered in Beijing, China. QIHU for the past 2 months has stayed within a narrow 30 to 33 price range. Recently the stock has come under good accumulation and today has confirmed a breakout above 33.45.



Abbreviated QIHU support and resistance map:



CURRENT PRICE 34.41, just above resistance, 32.71 ± 0.72, type double, strength 7



RESISTANCE ABOVE None.



SUPPORT BELOW -4.9% at 32.71 ± 0.72, type double, strength 7



-8.3% at 31.56 ± 0.69, type single, strength 3



-11.3% at 30.52 ± 0.67, type double, strength 6



QIHU Breakout details:



BREAKOUT CONFIRMED breakout above 33.45, no resistance in area just above.



Type: True breakout from double resistance.



Target: 36.95, 7.4% Stop: 33.05, Loss: 4%, Profit/Loss ratio: 1.8 : 1 - Fair



Full QIHU report with stock charts and analysis here:



