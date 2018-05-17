Breakthrough App HowUdish Nears 50% of Its Kickstarter Goal

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --HowUdish nears 50% of its Kickstarter goal with the aim to bring its breakthrough concept to the international and Android communities. The campaign's initial success is greatly attributed to the already well-established iPhone Disher community within the app. The app developers ensure that the Android version will look the same as the iPhone version, and will also have some improved features, more interactivity and a greater reach in terms of restaurant and dish options.



Named one of the Top 10 Fitness Apps of the New Year by Men's Health, and one of the Top Ten Best Apps to Lower Cholesterol by Medical News Today, HowUdish has helped thousands find the right restaurant meals for their diets, and gain control over their nutritional requirements.



"Simple apps can cost around $25,000 to develop, while more complex ones, like HowUdish, can cost upwards of millions," said Michael Gayed, Founder. "Most apps are unable to reach the amount of funding we have, let alone are able to become fully funded. We cannot thank our backers and the HowUdish community enough for their support, and believe we can raise the $80,000. We need your help to spread the word!"



Kickstarter rewards include a one-on-one consultation with a registered dietician, swag bags, an invitation to the HowUdish launch party in New York, years of premium service on the app, and more. One is also able to earn 30% cash back for helping boost the campaign via Kickbooster. With only a month left on their Kickstarter campaign, HowUdish has high-hopes to reach its goal.



About HowUdish

Owned and operated by Felix Culpa Publishing, LLC, HowUdish is an app that promotes a healthy lifestyle, and allows user to eat out while still following their dietary restrictions. Vegan? Gluten-free? High-Protein? Trying to bulk-up or slim down? Just want to maintain? Users enter their specifications and seconds later they get options at different restaurants in their area that match their needs. Tap on a meal and receive key info, such as calories, fat, carbs and more. Swipe right on dishes to store and save them. Track your weight loss goals, rate dishes, and interact with other people. HowUdish is currently free in the iPhone app store, with a premium version available for $3.99/month, or $39.99/year.