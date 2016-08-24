Breakthrough Expedition on Mysterious Moving Island 'The Eye'

Trenton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --New Jersey - New York based senior hydraulic & civil engineer Ricardo Petroni has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter in support of his breakthrough expedition to a mysterious moving island in Central South America. Entitled as "The Eye", the island shows a weird perfect circular structure surrounded by another perfectly circular channel of water and its center part rotates on its own axis!



Petroni is supported in the project by Argentine film director & producer Sergio Neuspiller as well as tech expert and founder of a telecommunications company Pablo Martinez. The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $50,000 by October 11, 2016.



"We have discovered a mysterious island near the Parana river, which, intriguingly, moves and rotates on its own axis. Besides, it features a neat circular structure bordered by another perfectly circular streak of water. It's something REAL and accounts for several supernatural stories bearing connections to UFOs and other paranormal aspects. Nobody knows its history and no one has dared to explore it. Inspired by the enigma surrounding it, we are looking forward to go out on a groundbreaking expedition to unveil its secrets and our thrilling revelations would be presented in a documentary. But a documentary demands elaborate financial backup and hence the crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Petroni while announcing the launch of the campaign.



The moving island can be checked for real through Google Earth.



Petroni and his team would be heading for the expedition accompanied by a multidisciplinary group of researchers and scientists specialized in exact sciences, ufology & extrasensory perception.



"All the findings produced by the researchers would be presented separately and we promise you an unbiased approach with each finding. We were greatly intrigued to find that the island has managed to stay intact for long and that no aquatic plants have covered it. We have talked to localities there who have shared real stories of being shocked by sudden appearance of daylight at night, as we find in UFO cases. The mission of our scientific expedition is to collect samples of water, soil, flowers and all important aspects of the island – which, we are hopeful, would be able to help us reveal the mystery behind it."



To some paranormal expert the circular structure of The Eye bears some connection with UFO while to some, 2 perfect circles signify God on Earth!



A great host of perks are waiting for the donators. These include exciting High resolution The Eye wallpaper, PDF copy of the expedition, access to pre-production & production schedules, videos & blogs, free invitation to check out the documentary online, high quality HD version of The Eye documentary, exclusive backer Mug and so on. A $100 pledge would mean the special opportunity to enjoy live streaming of the upcoming expedition. Further donations reaching to $500 to $2,000 would imply having the backer's name mentioned in movie credits and The Eye website. Donations reaching $5,000-$6,500 would be rewarded with the opportunity to take part in the second expedition to the mystery island. A donation of $10,000 would be exclusively honored with the privilege to accompany Petroni and his team in the first historical expedition to the enigmatic island.



To show your support to exploring the mysteries of The Eye, visit the campaign here.