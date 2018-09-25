Breakthrough InvestFar App Slated to Launch at TechDay and Revolutionize Real Estate Investments

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --The modern US real estate sector is booming with an abundance of investment opportunities and high yields. However, issues such as costly broker fees and distance commonly limits investors the ability to remotely access these opportunities within the flourishing real estate market.



But not anymore.



Leading real estate company, InvestFar, has developed a futuristic application that is designed to revolutionize the real estate scene, making things easier for both investors and the industry overall. Titled "InvestFar", the application represents a P2P platform which will help streamline real estate investment transactions for remote investors so they can make informed investment decisions with convenience. In addition, the application will assist in creating effective property management remotely.



InvestFar caters to both single/multi-family investors and aims to assist them to grow and manage their real estate portfolios from buying, selling, renting, remodeling or financing in any market across the world. The platform is bustling with a mammoth database which includes details on properties for rent or sale as well as homes that are not even on the market. InvestFar is designed with the idea to soon provide buyers and sellers worldwide access to buy, sell, flip or manage properties remotely using an automation feature for transactions which will streamline the real estate investment process.



"InvestFar is driven by the mission to make out-of-market real estate "local" by streamlining the outdated practices of purchasing and managing properties. Being a seasoned investor myself, I am well aware of the plight of remote investors. It is difficult for them to visit the out-of-state real estate market personally and gather data and/or market knowledge due to distance. Besides, the majority of them are apprehensive of remote investing given costly broker fees; which are typically around 3-6% commission just for selling homes.", stated Andre' Stewart, Founder of InvestFar.



"Moreover, property management also creates difficulty for remote investors as they do not have relationships with local teams to assist with the legwork. All of these challenges not only makes things more difficult for remote investors but also renders a huge blow to the economy. This is where our innovative P2P social mobile application and website platform comes to the rescue."



So, how will the InvestFar application and website platform help investors, buyers or sellers?



- FREE access to real estate marketplace without broker fees

- Access to worldwide listings, accompanied by elaborate property & area analytics

- Home valuation reports with a 3-year forecast

- Market reports

- User-verified international payment system which assures secure bids on homes

- Ability to buy outright & pay in any currency

- Legal forms that will be sent via DocuSign to complete all paperwork remotely

- Comprehensive property management tool for efficient property management



InvestFar will also allow users to communicate and interact remotely with seasoned local investor consultants in out-of-state markets for educated investment decisions.



For more information, please visit http://www.reinvestfar.com.



