Breast Imaging Technologies Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $6 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --A research study titled, "Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Product - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the breast imaging technologies market is projected to be around $6 billion by 2025.



Over the past few decades, breast imaging technologies have greatly revolutionized the healthcare industry. These modalities allow doctors to diagnose breast cancers at an early stage and drastically improve patient outcomes. Today, advanced imaging technologies deliver substantial benefits to the healthcare providers and the patients. These modalities assist physicians in better understanding the complications related to breast cancers. The procedures are completely non-invasive, painless and majority of these procedures don't require any special prior preparation.



Browse full research report with TOC on "Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Product - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/breast-imaging-technologies-market



Some of the key factors driving the growth of breast imaging technologies market are the growing prevalence of breast cancer, aging population, increased patient awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancers, and technological advancements in breast imaging techniques. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women across the world, both in developing as well as developed countries. The incidence has been steadily rising in low and middle-income countries owing to increased life expectancy and adoption of western lifestyle. According to the 2015-16 report on breast cancer by the American Cancer Society, over 3.1 million women with a history of breast cancer were alive in the U.S. as on January 1, 2014. With such high prevalence of breast cancer, the breast imaging technologies market will witness substantial growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent regulatory approval procedures and superior cost of breast imaging systems are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Ionizing breast imaging technologies segment dominated the overall market in 2016 to their capability to detect breast cancer at an early stage thereby escalating the odds of survival of the patients. Full-field digital mammography segment dominated the ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2016 as the technology uses less radiation as compared to film mammography. Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies segment is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the introduction of advanced imaging modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound technology. Breast MRI segment held the largest share of the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to its high sensitivity towards small abnormalities and its ability to visualize the breast in any orientation.



U.S. held the major share of the North American breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to high prevalence of breast cancer along with the presence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country. Emerging markets such as China and India will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness related to early detection of breast cancer and rising healthcare expenditure in these countries.



Request a sample copy of Breast Imaging Technologies Market Research Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06156



The major players operating in the global breast imaging technologies market emphasize on product development and innovation along with strategic collaborations such as partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements in order to retain and improve their competitive position in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Hologic, Inc., obtained FDA approval for its Genius 3D Mammography exam as the only FDA approved mammogram superior to standard 2D mammography in terms of routine screening of breast cancer in women with dense breasts. Some of the key players in the global breast imaging technologies market are, GE Healthcare (a division of General Electric Company), Dilon Technologies, Hologic, Inc., Gamma Medica Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (acquired by Canon, Inc. in December 2016), SonoCiné, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Ionizing breast imaging technologies segment held nearly two-third share of the overall market in 2016 owing to their capability of detecting breast cancer at an early stage.



-Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market is expected to grow with a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period as these technologies use infrared radiation thus reducing the threat of acquiring radiation induced cancer.



-Full-field digital mammography segment held over three-fourth share of the ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2016 due to their increased adoption as they use less proportion of radiation compared to film mammography.



-North America dominated the global breast imaging technologies market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to high prevalence of breast cancer in the region along with availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.



-Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with a high single-digit growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing patient population, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness related to early detection of treatment of breast cancer.



Inquire more about this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC06156



Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segmentation:



By Product:



-Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies



Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Breast Thermography

Optical Imaging



-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies



3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Full-Field Digital Mammography

Analog Mammography

Positron Emission Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography

Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Electrical Impedance Tomography



-Molecular Breast Imaging/Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)



By Region:



-North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific



-Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others



Get Customization in the Report At: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/customization/HC06156



Related Reports:



Mammography Systems Market by Type, Technology and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/mammography-systems-market



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contact:

Akhil V.

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Facebook