Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week Jasmine & Co launches an encouraging product. The motherhood and parenting brand is on a mission to help moms feel at ease when they're breastfeeding in public. And rightly so considering the controversy reported by news sources like Time magazine. Raising awareness for a child's right to feed in peace, their new breastfeeding cover gives baby and mom the privacy they so deserve. Better yet, it fuels the connection they so desire.



Making life easier during the early stages of parenthood, the breastfeeding cover is made with a robust neckline formed with a rigid yet soft material. This high-quality design allows mother and baby to sweetly see each other while feeding's underway. Keeping the precious moment uncomplicated, the modesty cover is light grey with abstract white Jasmine petals. Thus, it gives stylish full-coverage for mom. At the same time, for baby, it provides ventilation and blocks distractions allowing them to concentrate on the matter at hand.



With an easily adjustable neck strap the thoughtfully sized nursing apron slips over any outfit. It measures 68 cm long by 90 cm wide and is fabricated with oversized pockets made with plush premium cotton toweling. The pockets can hold breast pads or pacifiers while the oversized portion has dual uses; it can be used as a burping cloth or to clean baby's face after feeding.



The cover can also be used as a changing mat or a sunshade for a stroller or car seat. For more added convenience the 100% premium cotton breastfeeding cover comes with a small tote bag to store the cover in or to separate dirty or wet clothing from the contents of your diaper bag.



Robbie Nixon, founder of Jasmine & Co said of the company's commitment to quality, "As new parents ourselves my wife and I are committed to bring consumers products we want to use. We're already in the process of launching our next two products come November. This breastfeeding cover will come in organic cotton and muslin by the end of the year."



About Jasmine & Co

Jasmine & Co is a motherhood and parenting brand based on Curl Curl Beach in Sydney, Australia. The company's products are made with environmentally-friendly, sustainably sourced, premium materials. Jasmine & Co was named after its founders' first born 'Jasmine' and their new baby on the way - hence the '& Co'.



