Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Expands Its Wholesale Division

Ellicott City, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has taken the next step towards growing their electronic cigarette market by joining forces with some big names in manufacturing. More specifically, the Breathe E-Cig has decided to expand their wholesale division through adding high quality brands to the mix. Now, instead of just providing eager customers with a brand that's already a leader in its own right, they provide the convenience of options as well.



The brands that are going to be added include:



Kanger - One of the early pioneers in the E-cigarette sector and in business since 2007. Their biggest clients are North America and Europe. Thanks to their amazing designs their customer base has grown extensively.



Aspire - Although this company is relatively new (2013), it has taken great strides in creating a strong presence. Apart from just being a successful brand, the company also speaks the language of development and production.



Eleaf - Another heavyweight that has been supplying several parts of the world with some of the highest quality products since 2008 is Eleaf. Nothing leaves the factory unless it has undergone a strenuous quality check and they are also associated with some of the most innovative products.



Breathe Electronic Cigarette and their wide range of quality products and expansion only proves they believe in the freedom of choice.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has shown considerable growth since its inception in 2007, delivering more than just a product to customers. It has always been focused on delivering a quality service as well, whether it entails coming up with new ideas or simply handling customer queries. They have been on the forefront long enough to know that complete customer satisfaction results in success.