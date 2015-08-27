Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Introduces the Joyetech eVic TC 60Watt Box Full Kit

Ellicott City, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette introduces the Joyetech eVic TC 60 Watt Box full kit, the next step in vaping technology.



The eVic TC 60watt Box, the latest in temperature control box mods from Joyetech and Breathe Intelligent Cigarette, gives the user greater control over their vaping experience. The cutting edge technology in temperature control supports VT-Ti - Titanium, VT-Ni - Nickel 200) and also VW modes. A touch of a button gives the user access to ready information on the box's OLED screen including temperature, power, atomizer resistance, battery life, total vapor puffs and vaping time.



Details on the Joyetech eVic TC 60 Watt Box



The box has a 5000mAH battery, with a temperature range of 100-315 degrees C/200-600 degrees F and an output wattage of 1-60W. The box carries a resistance of 0.05-1.0 ohms for VT mode (both titanium and nickel) and 0.15-3.5 ohms for VW mode. It fits a 510 thread.



The eVic TC 60watt Box measures 47 by 25.5 by 85.6 mm and comes in cool black, dazzling white and racing yellow.



A Fully Equipped Kit



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette will offer the full eVic TC 60watt Box kit which also contains the eVicVT Temperature Control Mod 5000 mAh, the eGo ONE MegaAtomizer Ni 0.2ohm, the CL Coil Ti 0.4ohm, a USB cable and an eVic-VT Skin. It also contains a manual and warranty card.



About Breath Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette, formed eight years ago, was on the forefront as a wave of enthusiasm for electronic cigarettes swept the United States. The company built its business by listening to vape enthusiasts and developing its products to meet their expectations. Today, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette sells several brands worldwide to both retail establishments and wholesalers. The company's products can be found in major grocery chains, sites that specialize in vaping equipment and accessories, casinos and hotels.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers tanks, coils, electronic hookah pens, disposable e-cigarettes, starter and expansion kits, e-liquids and batteries and other accessories.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette may be contacted at 866-237-0006 or at http://www.breatheic.com