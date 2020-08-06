Breathing for Healthy Lungs with ROMBOT's Respiratory Physical Therapy Series Live Q & A

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --ACCESS ROMBOT's respiratory physical therapy video series for free, to learn optimal breathing techniques and tips for lung health. In a follow-up to the video series, ROMBOT's expert respiratory physical therapist will be hosting a live Q&A on Monday August 10th at 11:00 AM PDT.



The video series is designed for anyone who wants to improve their lung health and can be viewed here https://blog.rombot.com on our blog or on the ROMBOT app, available for free on the App Store and on Google Play - rombot.app. To join the live Q&A, book your spot here - https://rom.bot/2D8IJlv.



Respiratory physical therapy is generally less well-known than traditional physical therapy. In its simplest terms it is physical therapy for all things lungs and heart. Respiratory physical therapists are licensed practitioners who work closely with doctors to treat a variety of cardiorespiratory conditions.



Patients may work with a respiratory physical therapist in the hospital after major surgery, during a stay in intensive care (ICU), or while treating a severe chest infection. Outpatient respiratory therapy often occurs for conditions such as repeated chest infections, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary (lung) disease (COPD) to help improve quality of life.



Many respiratory physical therapists in outpatient settings offer services which include lung rehabilitation, cardiac rehabilitation, and treatments to overcome chronic cough and excess mucus trapped within the lungs.



Respiratory physical therapists can play an important role in helping people overcome breathing challenges associated with and connected to anxiety and panic, and those who experience breathing pattern disorders such as hyperventilation. Respiratory physical therapy also plays a key role in helping athletes enhance their performance through strengthening the breathing muscles.



Justine Prior, ROMBOT's Founder and CEO (headquartered in San Francisco, CA) said: "We are excited to be hosting our first event where attendees can learn from professionals and get easy access to medically validated care and information. At ROMBOT we are focused on empowering people through joint health, and in recognizing the need for information on lung health and for practical guides, we're offering some complimentary, empowering videos which all of our lungs can benefit from."



Jodi Wolmer, ROMBOT's expert respiratory physical therapist said: "It's a privilege empowering people to improve their quality of life through breathing, ROMBOT is an ideal platform to do that in the comfort of their own homes.



How we breathe is so vital to how we live, yet it is so often ignored and taken for granted. It's the first thing we do and it is the last thing we do, but the quality of our breathing between those two moments determines the quality of our life. When you find it difficult to breathe nothing else matters. A respiratory physical therapist can help you restore healthy breathing patterns, relieve shortness of breath and assist you in building a foundation for optimal health and wellbeing."



Justine Prior is ROMBOT's founder and CEO. Justine studied Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University and spent time in China at Shenzhen University. After graduation, she moved to China to work full-time with the design and manufacture of post-operative braces and orthopedic supports. Justine discovered that there was an opportunity to bridge the technology and orthopedic brace divide by adding value to the historically-stayed brace business. As a result, Justine founded ROMBOT in 2018. When she's not putting in 80 hour work weeks, she's practicing yoga.



Jodi Wolmer graduated as a physical therapist from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, in 2003. She has worked for more than 15 years exclusively in respiratory care. After eight years of working in the UK as a lead respiratory physical therapist, she has extensive experience in both respiratory and critical care. Jodi has run advanced respiratory training programs teaching the latest evidence-based practice and the role of physical therapy in the respiratory field. She has been lecturing as a guest speaker for the South African Thoracic Society's annual congress since 2013. Jodi has assisted in the development of physical therapy guidelines for respiratory therapy, and the role of rehabilitation in lung cancer for South Africa. Her recent post-graduate training has included certification as a Buteyko practitioner and completed an integrative breathing therapy course by Dr. Rosalba Courtney.



Jodi currently runs a respiratory clinic in Johannesburg, South Africa, working with chronic respiratory disease with a special interest in asthma and breathing pattern disorders. She also runs pulmonary rehabilitation programs.



ROMBOT'S app enables a physical therapy marketplace where patients can connect with an expert physical therapist, wherever is convenient for them.



