Brett Hearn Wins #897 with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Hearn, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, has a career record which includes 552 Big-Block Modified wins, 339 victories in Small-Block Modified/Sportsman competition, and 2 wins driving a URC Sprint Car. 357 of Hearn's wins have come in races of 50 laps or longer.



Hearn is the all-time winner at Malta, New York's Albany-Saratoga Speedway (129 victories) and in both Modified divisions at Orange County Fair Speedway (Middletown, New York), where his record of 301 feature race wins will never be topped.



On the Super DIRTcar Modified Series circuit, the premier traveling dirt track Modified series, Hearn is the all-time winner, with 120 victories. His records include wins at 49 different tracks in 10 states and two Canadian provinces. Along with the victories, Hearn his earned 90 track and series point championships.



During the ten-month Northeast dirt track racing season, Hearn drives his familiar No. 20 Big- and Small-Block Modifieds fielded by the merged Madsen Motorsports/B.H. Racing Enterprises, Inc. team.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain a proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.