Brewdog Invites Crowdfunding Generated Army of 46,000 Equity Punks to Inaugural 'Annual General Mayhem' Event in Ohio

Columbus, OH -- Irreverent Scottish brewer, BrewDog is blowing open the doors to its flagship U.S. brewery on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, with the first of an unapologetically epic annual series of Equity for Punks shareholder parties. Infamous in the U.K. for being more mayhem than meeting, the BrewDog Punk AGM invites the company's investors in the U.S. business, acquired through its brilliant use of equity crowdfunding and the JOBS Act, to come together to celebrate a love of kick ass beer and the community that thrives on it.



As one of the many perks of becoming an investor in the brewery's unique Equity for Punks equity crowdfunding initiatives, including the Equity for Punks USA $50 million campaign kicked off just last month, shareholders receive an invite and a plus one to attend the 'Annual General Mayhem', BrewDog's spin on the traditionally boring corporate annual shareholder meeting.



The debut AGM event in Columbus will see BrewDog open the doors to its U.S. brewery for the first time, offering thousands of investors the first glimpse behind the scenes at the new site in Ohio. BrewDog cofounders James Watt and Martin Dickie will provide a brief business update while a series of bars will be serving up an array of awesome beers from across the United States and further afield.



Co-Founder James Watt noted:



"We're bringing the ultimate shareholder party across the Atlantic and into Columbus' backyard. Our AGM format is now legendary in the U.K., and we're gearing up to party with the people of America. We'll be sharing our plans for world domination, and giving you, our loyal Equity Punks VIP access to the brewery before anyone else, along with the opportunity to meet the team responsible for bringing our beer Stateside."



A handpicked selection of beer from the brewery's U.K. lineup will be pouring on tap, alongside beers from guest breweries from the region and further afield in the United States, including Land-Grant Brewing Company, Fat Head's Brewery, Rhinegeist, Rockmill Brewery, Seventh Son and old BrewDog friends, Stone Brewing Company.



In true BrewDog AGM fashion, attendees will rock out to a series of amazing local bands throughout the day, including Love Alive, The High Definitions, Forest & The Evergreens, Coya Hill and Waivada. Shareholders will also get access to some amazing food offerings from Columbus' finest establishments.



The soon-to-be-legendary festival of beer, music, food and a splash of business will take place Sept. 24, 2016 from 11:30 a.m. EDT to 11:00 p.m. EDT at the BrewDog Brewery located at 96 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 43110.



Visit www.equityforpunksusa.com today to apply for shares and secure your place at the event on 24th September 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. All investors are automatically sent an invite shortly after their application to invest is received, and investors in BrewDog's UK business are invited to this inaugural event, although future years' events will only accommodate US Equity Punks.



BrewDog's legendary use of equity crowdfunding has resulted in them holding the world record for most money raised ($33 million in the U.K.) from more than 46,000 investors, who have become an army of rabid brand ambassadors. BrewDog's unique mix of crowdfunding by allowing investors to not only receive shares in their company, but also perks such as online discounts and epic experiences like attending the day-long AGM. BrewDog has recently launched the U.S. version of their U.K. crowdfunding model, and in the first 72 hours raised more than $1 million from thousands of investors at a minimum of $95 for two shares in their U.S. company.



Crowdfunding expert and founder of Krowdster.co Josef Holm adds:



"BrewDog understands that equity crowdfunding is not just about raising funds from investors. They know the value of building a community of crowdfunding supporters and what those evangelists can do to build your brand and business. BrewDog is a model of what equity crowdfunding should be."



About BrewDog

Since 2007 BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog creates beer that blows people's minds and has kick-started a revolution.



Cofounders James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding scheme Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise $33 million* over four rounds, taking more money through crowdfunding than any other on record. The funds, and the army of punk shareholders (46,000) enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out.



With over 44 global bar launches, export into 55 countries, and a brand new brewery in Ohio opening in 2016, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.