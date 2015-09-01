Brewster, MA Dental Office Introduces Computer-Guided Technology for Faster, Safer Dental Implants

Brewster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Dr. Stephen J. Bellorini and Dr. Glenn Harris of East Brewster Dental in Massachusetts are now offering patients the latest technology in dental implants with the computer-guided implant system that is making the surgical procedure both faster and safer for patients. Using computer-guided implants, Dr. Bellorini and Dr. Harris are able to consistently perform precise placement of dental implants that will provide patients with decades of use with their new smiles.



Dental implants represent some of the latest advances in dentistry that allow patients to have full function of their mouth even after losing permanent teeth. Dental implants themselves are small titanium screws that are surgically inserted into the jawbone and are used to support artificial crowns that are custom designed for the patient to match their new smile. As a completed unit, the dental implant mimics the natural structure of the tooth with the root and crown.



The surgical procedure required to insert the dental implants into the jawbone can be complex and risky for older patients or for those with minimal jawbone density. Traditionally, surgically placing implants with just the use of X-rays can result in failed implants because of incorrect placement or even nerve damage when the implant interferes with nerves running through the jawbones. However, with computer-guided dental implants, Dr. Harris and Dr. Bellorini are able to place the implants in the right position each time, dramatically reducing the chance of complications or placement failures.



Computer-guided dental implant technology uses 3D images to provide doctors with a full dimensional view of the patient's bone structure, nerve anatomy, and occlusion. This software then shows the doctors exactly where and at what angle the implant should be placed to provide it with the most support for a successful placement. This software practically eliminates the tedious guesswork for dentists and allows them to complete the surgical implant process more quickly but in a more successful manner.



When placed correctly, dental implants are just as strong, and in some cases even stronger than natural teeth. With dental implants, patients are able to speak normally and eat whatever foods they please.



About East Brewster Dental

Dr. Stephen Bellorini and Dr. Glenn Harris at East Brewster Dental have more than 60 years of combined experience. Dr. Harris is the most recent addition to the East Brewster Dental team, but has been treating patients in the Northeast U.S. for decades. Both doctors are well known in the Massachusetts dental community and have completed hundreds of hours of continuing education classes to ensure that they are providing their patients with the absolute best standard of care.



To learn more about East Brewster Dental and the computer-guided dental implants Dr. Harris and Dr. Bellorini offer for Cape Cod patients, please visit www.EastBrewsterDental.com