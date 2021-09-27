Brian Brown and Champion Racing Oil Win at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --The win in the 410-sprint car main meant a great deal to four-time 410 sprint Knoxville Raceway champion Brown who has spent the month of September racing in the area the last several seasons. Brown is sponsored by and uses Champion Racing Oil.



"When you first start driving race cars, there's only about three tracks that you say I really want to win at before I hang it all up. One is Knoxville, Iowa, and we've had a lot of success there, one is Eldora, and we've been close, and here we are in victory lane at Williams Grove," Brown said. "We can put this (checkered flag) in our shop forever."



Pole-sitter Brent Marks blasted into control when the 25-lap 410 sprint main got underway as the sprinters used the event to prepare for next week's invasion by the World of Outlaws for the two-day Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Brown inherited the lead after a restart followed by Borden, Gio Scelzi, Lance Dewease and Anthony Macri. Macri slung around the cushion when action got back underway and promptly took fourth from Dewease as Brown held sway over Borden.



With 10 laps to go, Macri was battling with Scelzi for third as Brown began to creep up on the rear of the field with Borden in tow. Borden, also sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, was keeping Brown in sight with five to go when the leader hopped the first turn cushion setting up a challenge for the lead.



Borden used the opportunity to close-up on Brown for control and as the pair entered the third corner on lap 22, the West Coast youngster blasted under Brown for the lead. Brown fought hard but Borden led back to the line with Brown glued to his bumper.



That's when Brown broke low into the first turn with Borden taking the cushion to rally back and drag race Brown onto the backstretch. The pair came off of the corner side by side with Brown edging ahead at the bridge before diving into the third turn to regain control and the win.



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



