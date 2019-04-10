Brian Brown Strong with Champion Racing in World of Outlaw Racing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2019 --"It was an efficient night," Brown said. "We got back to qualifying well, which put us on the front row of a heat race. We won that to make the dash. That is what sets you up to have a successful night. We felt like we were pretty good. We got into heavy traffic in the middle of the feature. We were right there with the leaders."



"They had a double-file restart and it was stop and go. I ran into the back of David Gravel and it knocked my nose wing back. To hold onto a top five was good. At this point it's about building some momentum."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 63rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com