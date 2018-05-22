Brian Brown Wins Three in a Row with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2018 --"Our engines are really, really good," Brown said. "Charlie Garrett is the best in the business. That allows us to go out and set quick time, which puts us in a good position. We had a good heat race and were the high points driver.



Brown started on the pole for the 20-lap main event and he took advantage, leading the entire race before claiming his 40th career 410ci winged sprint car main event at 'The Sprint Car Capital of the World.'



"You know you have to put 20 solid laps together," he said. "We ran as hard as we could for 20 laps and got through traffic well. It's pretty awesome to win three in a row and to win 40 races overall.



"To win these races it takes a lot of great partners like Champion Racing Oil, Casey's General Stores, and FVP. We have a lot of great support from a lot of great companies and components. The last three weeks at Knoxville it's been really, really fast. When you go that hard it's hard on stuff. Every component we choose we do so because we feel it's the best."



Brown is scheduled to return to Knoxville Raceway this Saturday. He is aiming for his fourth straight win, which would tie him for the fourth-best winning streak at the track.



Champion Oil develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.