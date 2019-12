Brian Brown Wins with Champion Racing Oil at Weld Racing Capitani Classic

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --The Grain Valley, Mo., driver earned $5,000 for his first Capitani Classic win and his 37th 410-win triumph at the historic half-mile oval.



Greg Hodnett led from the outside of row one in the 25-lap feature, Brown shot by Hodnett to lead lap four, while Austin McCarl moved himself into the top five after starting 10th.Ā Hodnett got a run on the leader, passing him on lap six and started pulling away.



As the leaders entered lapped traffic, Brown took advantage, driving back into the lead on lap eleven. Brown would pull away for the green-white-checkered finish ahead of Kerry Madsen. Brown has over 100 wins in 360 and 410 sprint cars using Champion Racing Oil.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 61st year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVSĀ® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



