Brian Brown with Champion Racing Oil Wins 6th Victory of the Year at Knoxville

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --"We've had a really, really good start up there this year," he said. "We've been consistently good. When you're in the hunt every night you can try little things. This weekend we had another good, solid night. Our car worked flawlessly. We're proud to be partners with Champion Oil."



Brown opened the event by qualifying fourth quickest. He then advanced from fifth to third place in a heat race, which lined him up on the inside of the second row for the 20-lap A Main.



"We got through traffic well and took the lead on Lap 7", added Brown. The win was the fifth triumph of the season in the 410ci winged sprint car division at Knoxville Raceway. He has also been victorious in 360ci winged sprint car competition to give him a half dozen wins this season, which ties his personal record of victories in a season at Knoxville Raceway. He also won six times at the half-mile oval in 2010.



Brown will continue to ride his momentum into his debut at Farley Speedway in Farley, Iowa, on Friday with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series before he returns to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 62nd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



