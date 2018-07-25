Brian Nagele Launches Instagram Growth Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Brian Nagele, a Philadelphia digital marketer and serial entrepreneur, has launched a new Social Media Agency, Social Buddy. The agency specializes in helping businesses grow their Instagram followers as well as manage their social media accounts.



Brian Nagele has been a player in the Philly digital marketing scene for almost two decades, starting his first company 18 years ago. He's also owned and managed multiple restaurant businesses in the Philadelphia area. When asked about the new endeavor Brian Nagele says, "Being a former restaurant owner I know how hard it is to run a small business; social media was always a priority, but it was hard to find the expertise and time to manage it. Our new agency is ready to help business owners manage their Social Media accounts; increasing followers and essentially increasing engagement. Social Media is such an important marketing tool these days, it's extremely important for businesses to use this tool to connect with current customers and acquire new ones."



Brian and his team are currently looking to add to their growing client list and look forward to working with many more small business owners to help manage their social media.



To learn more about Social Buddy and their services visit https://socialbuddy.com/