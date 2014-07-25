Bridal Tribe Launches Bridal Diary to Give an Inside Look at Weddings for Women of Color

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --Every bride will agree, when planning a wedding no detail is too small. But what about those details that manage to get lost to inexperience both before and after the wedding? If only insider information on the peaks and valleys of wedded bliss were available. Enter, the Bridal Diary. It’s Bridal Tribe magazine’s helpful answer to most any question a bride of color could have.



Bridal Tribe normally highlights bridal beauty tips, wedding fashions, trends, venues and photography so the diary offers a whole new level to the mix. The online bridal diary for the New York based magazine will share the journeys of guest blogger brides in 300 words or less. Offering real life insight on subjects like maid of honor drama, meeting the parents, and pre-marital counseling the new addition is welcomed.



Cynthia Williamston, editor and chief of Bridal Tribe said of the diary’s launch, “We’re always happy to share real life weddings with gorgeous photography and stories. The diary however, is written by the brides and brides-to-be themselves. It’s an online community where women of color can share their experiences in an approachable and useful way. It reflects Bridal Tribe’s mission so well.”



The mission of which Williamston speaks is the devotion to spreading love, pure and simple. The magazine shows this devotion with resources for planning the perfect wedding and enjoying the marriage. As their motto says, “From the Ring to the Dress and Through the Vows, We Are Devoted To Love.”



About Bridal Tribe

Bridal Tribe is an online magazine targeted for women of color who endeavor to organize a memorable wedding. Providing bridal beauty tips, wedding trends and real wedding coverage the online publication brings a fashionable approach to nuptials.



Contact:

Cynthia Williamston

Editor and Chief

info@bridaltribe.com



Website:

http://bridaltribe.com/



Social Media:

www.facebook.com/BridalTribeMagazine

www.twitter.com/BridalTribe

www.pintrest.com/BridalTribe

www.youtube.com/Bridaltribe