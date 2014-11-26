Bridal Tribe Wedding Magazine Hits New York's Newsstands

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Fresh from the success of placement in Soul Train Music Awards celebrity swag bags Bridal Tribe magazine hits New York City newsstands. Gaining new ground in print the wedding magazine for black brides brings love, fashion and fun to bridal beauty. Expanding to new venues, the magazine is now in production on a second issue slated for Winter release.



Engaging editorials in Bridal Tribe’s first newsstand edition include, “Your Wedding and Social Media” by freelance writer Cassidy Poon. This informative piece talks about using social media for pre-wedding preparations. It discusses the importance of appointing a chief tweeter and live streaming for those who can't make the memorable bash.



Editor and Chief Cynthia Williamston said of other hot topics in the most viewed digital edition of 2013 now in print, “The magazine has a reoccurring wedding food column called ‘The Nuptial Nosh’ and in this edition it’s about serving food that’s culturally fused. This theme compliments the weddings we have featured from Nigeria and Pakistan. It’s an incredible read with stellar photography of happy, glorious black brides having the time of their lives. It’s exactly what we want for our readers.”



About Bridal Tribe

Bridal Tribe is an online magazine targeted for women of color who endeavor to organize a memorable wedding. Providing bridal beauty tips, wedding trends and real wedding coverage the online publication brings a fashionable approach to marriage.



Information:



A sneak peak of the Bridal Tribe Magazine currently on newsstands can be seen at: http://bridaltribe.com/BT_Sneak_Peek/



To make a Bridal Tribe Magazine newsstand purchase visit:



Morning Star News Co.

412 West 43rd Street

New York, NY 10036



Contact:

Cynthia Williamston

Editor and Chief

info@bridaltribe.com



Website:

http://bridaltribe.com/



Social Media:

http://instagram.com/bridaltribe

https://www.pinterest.com/bridaltribe/

https://twitter.com/bridaltribe

https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/106900580703310871801/106900580703310871801/posts