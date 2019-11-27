Bride Donates Wedding Date for Parents in Toto Autism Resource Center

Cranberry, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --NOAH'S Event Venue® (https://www.noahseventvenue.com/), local bride donated wedding date to Parents in Toto Autism Resource Center to hold a fundraising event in September. The bride had rescheduled her wedding and was unable to use the event venue on the date originally planned. The event was held at NOAH'S Event Venue in Cranberry located at 10020 Pendleton Way, Cranberry Township, PA.



"Parents in Toto would never have been able to have created such a beautiful, inclusive day for so many if it weren't for the generosity of our bride-to-be and the help of the community and NOAH'S staff," said Mary Limbacher, Parents in Toto Executive Director.



More information available here https://parentsintoto.org/



The FamilyFest was an Autism-Friendly FamilyFest that allowed for the autism community to participate in an event that was sensory-friendly and open to the public. There were approximately 150 in attendance with 12 vendors of community organizations.



"While we used the beautiful Noah's Event Center for the chance to engage with the community, we were also able to raise a small amount to support the ongoing autism support groups and resources that we provide the community," said Megan Shane, Parents in Toto Outreach Manager. "We valued the opportunity and accommodation of Noah's Event Venue staff and would appreciate any form of partnership to serve the community in the future."



Seven different trucking companies also donated their time and trucks to a pop-up Touch a Truck. The event was a success for the many families who came. They were able to learn more about local supports, engage with Parents in Toto staff, dance, pet therapy dogs and enjoy donated food from Chick-fil-a. There was also a separate sensory-friendly quiet room for any individual who was overwhelmed. Parents in Toto is always appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate with the local community.



NOAH'S Event Venue offers customizable event space for all of life's events, including weddings, receptions, corporate and social events for a 250-person maximum occupancy. The facility is 8,200-square-foot which includes the main hall, ceremony room, outdoor patios, a lobby, brides room, and conference areas.



