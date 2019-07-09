Bridge of the Doomed Is the Latest Entry Into the Zombie Movie Genre

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --The zombie movie genre has long been popular with audiences in the United States and around the world, but it is especially hot at the moment. Danny Boyle is working on a new addition to the 28 Days Later franchise, and Wesley Snipes, Zach Snyder and Ian Ziering are all working on their own zombie feature films.



Bridge of the Doomed is right in line with current trends in the zombie genre and promises to deliver plenty of frights and even a few laughs. The story follows a group of soldiers who are tasked with holding a bridge to prevent zombies from reaching the other side. However, the zombie horde is on its way, and the troops are almost out of food, ammunition and other supplies.



The soldiers must put their differences aside in order to work together to stop the zombies at all costs. Adding to their trouble, a mysterious, brutal creature lives underneath the bridge, so the soldiers must also contend with that additional monster as well as the zombie horde. Viewers will have to wait until the movie is released to find out how it all turns out.



The film is set to begin shooting in October 2019, and the team has already secured a veteran cinematographer and a visual effects company to work on the production. There will be multiple shooting locations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Hollywood, California.



To help bring the project through to fruition, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $70,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $50,000 with nearly two weeks left to go in the campaign.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be eligible for a variety of rewards, depending on the contribution amount. The most popular option costs $1,000, and backers will get a small speaking role in the film as well as an associate producer credit, both of which will be recognized on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).



For those who don't wish to have an active role in the production but still want to contribute, a contribution of just $10 will get them a digital copy of the screenplay, as well as a signed movie poster. The creators expect to release the film in February 2020.