Jenkintown, PA -- 07/30/2020 --BridgeCable.com Providing Thermal Imaging System Services



While 2020 has been a very different year to say the least, local Philadelphia Network Cabling team, Bridge Cable has been providing services to help local businesses thrive during this time. Previously offering services that included video camera surveillance systems has now expanded to provide the complete installation and setup of thermal imaging systems.



The Bridge Cable Tri-State Philadelphia division is providing three installation options:



- Handheld: Optional to be mounted on a tripod as well to ensure the social distancing perimeters



- Desk Kiosk: An Automated scanner that can be propped on a surface (such as a sign in desk in a lobby)



- Standing Kiosk: A completely automated scanner that is ideal for a lobby or vestibule. This device would typically stand around 5 feet tall.



All of the above options do not require any contact with a person(s); which makes them optimal options!



Having a thermal imaging system will allow your business to scan employees and visitors upon entry for elevated temperatures. At which point you can follow your company protocols.



The Bridge Cable team has had 0% reports of being diagnosed with Covid-19 due to following the CDC regulations both in the workplace and during personal time. Back in March, Bridge Cable was granted the title of being an Essential Business by Governor Wolf. As reported on June 17th, Pennsylvania is one of three states recognized by the CDC for being successful in the reduction of COVID-19 cases.



Company Updates During COVID-19



Senior Technician, Mark Kasperatis has been promoted to Lead Estimator and will also be the head of the New Hire Training classes. Mark showcased his abilities as the New Construction expert. While their team is going to miss him in this role, he is eager to expand his horizons and pass along his knowledge to all new comers.



In addition, another Senior Technician, Bill Grunmeier has been selected to lead the future Fiber Optic Cabling installations. Bill is adding to his repertoire of his already established skills as he is known to be the lead Video Surveillance installer.



Both roles were accepted in April and both have been very happy!