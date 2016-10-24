Bridger Buller Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Cover the Start-Up Cost for Utter Nutrition

Breckenridge, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --Bridger Buller has spent the last two years working on a great idea, inspired by the work that was initiated by his parents. As home health nurses, they often found it difficult to get their patients to eat. Increase in age results in the loss of taste buds that are instrumental in enjoying different types of food. Making things worse, these persons often suffer from a diminished sense of smell and an inability to swallow whole foods. Many of these patients finally fall prey to depression.



In order to do something for their patients, Bridger's parents prepared a shake by combining nutritional drinks with ice creams. Interestingly, the result was extremely encouraging. This initial success inspired them to put the nutrition into the ice cream itself. The first few batches were accepted quite well by the patients. At this stage, Bridger started working on building a business plan for Utter Nutrition with the objective of helping more people suffering from poor appetite.



The idea of Utter Nutrition has already received good response from the intended target group. Several medical professionals, local nursing homes, and assisted living communities have already expressed their interest about the product.



"We listened to so many personal accounts of people who wished that they had this product for their loved ones in the past. It was made clear to us that our ice cream could make a significant impact on the well-being of others. These often very personal and cathartic stories have strengthened our sense of purpose in bringing this concept to life," Bridger says.



Bridger has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $250,000 for this project. Funds raised from this campaign will cover the startup costs, including building the facility, acquiring raw materials needed to manufacture the ice cream, and the operating costs.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/2c2YYyo



The Official Utter Nutrition Website - http://www.utternutrition.com



About Utter Nutrition

Utter Nutrition is a start-up company conceptualized by Bridger Buller based on the work of his parents. The company will manufacture a special type of nutrient enriched ice cream suitable for the elderly persons with declining appetite.