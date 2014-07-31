Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --The driver safety company BrightFleet based in Orlando announces its certification with the State of Florida. The company, as of July, is now certified as a veteran-owned small business able to participate in supplier diversity programs. With this acknowledgement by the state government BrightFleet becomes a viable choice for corporations with the same concerns.



Having served twice in the Navy, Michael Bragg, president of BrightFleet said of the new certification, “We couldn’t be happier to bring our fleet safety tools to a broader marketplace. Now we can partner with companies with similar interests in preventing crashes and supporting diversity programs. Companies who find value in working with veteran-owned businesses and who need predictive risk mitigation tools for their employee drivers. This Florida certification provides benefits for all concerned.”



BrightFleet’s Hazard Perception Evaluation includes a series of life-like driving simulations and a bevy of questions all pertaining to the safe operation of a motor vehicle. Using behavior-tracking algorithms to measure driving performance in six driving categories the evaluation tool scores a driver’s skill. The software then assigns tailored defensive driver computer-based training modules that specifically remedy the weaknesses of the employee driver.



About BrightFleet™

BrightFleet provides the marketplace with predictive risk assessment and safety training technologies for businesses of all sizes. The company, a service of Compendium Software Systems, LLC, improves driver safety and profitability by helping to reduce employee vehicular crashes up to 63%. BrightFleet is a veteran-owned business founded by Michael Bragg who served in the Gulf War on two deployments.



