Most people don't have regular inspections done and assume that it is in good condition since nothing appears to be wrong with their roof. Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. To the naked, untrained eye, it may seem like nothing is happening. However, a highly trained roof inspector will be able to see problems that are hard to spot. These problems include bad flashing, rotting sheathing, moss buildup, black algae growth, and a host of other things that can result in high roof repair costs and even roof replacement.



This is why Brighton Roofing Company is promoting free roofing inspections right now before the cold weather sets in and wreaks havoc on roofs.



One of the most common problems with roofs, especially asphalt roofs, is the presence of microorganisms. These microorganisms include moss and lichen, which appear on roofs as green and white. While these growths may seem harmless, they implant themselves into the roof sheathing, which causes a lot of expensive damage. This can result in shingles detaching themselves and exposing the roof decking to moisture. Once moisture gets into the decking on the roof, a homeowner may be looking at over $1,000 in roofing repairs to replace damaged boards and replace the shingles.



Another growth that seems harmless is Gloeocapsa magma. This type of algae grows on a roof and looks like black stains on the roof. These stains are a microorganism that can damage roof shingles, especially if they are made of asphalt, resulting in costly damages.



The sheathing is the plywood that covers the roof. Although this plywood is relatively durable, it is vulnerable to moisture. This is why shingles are layered on top of the sheathing to keep it from being directly exposed to the elements.



One of the most common ways for sheathing to be damaged is by the growth of microorganisms. However, this isn't the only reason decking goes bad. Sometimes it could be the quality of the wood itself that makes it vulnerable. The best wood for roof sheathing is redwood, mahogany, cypress, or cedar. These woods are not only rot-resistant, but it is also difficult for termites to penetrate them, another problem that could arise with the roof decking.



Another way that roof decking can get damaged is missing shingles. Strong winds from storms may blow off a substantial amount of shingles from the roof. If the homeowner is not aware of this damage, the decking can be exposed to moisture for months or even years. In addition, heavy snow and ice sitting on the roof for prolonged periods can cause even more damage to exposed decking, resulting in roof sagging.



Corroded or otherwise damaged flashing is another roof problem. Flashing is typically made of rust-resistant steel that works along with shingles to keep water off the roof. It is primarily responsible for protecting the seams and is located in areas near vent pipes, around skylights, and around dormer walls. Even though flashing isn't typically vulnerable to corrosion, elements in the air, such as salt, can cause the metal flashing to corrode. Other flashing problems that may arise are dents or holes in them or missing pieces altogether. This damage can cause leaks within the home.



Another roofing problem that homeowners face is clogged gutters. This can lead to a host of other costly problems with the home. One issue that clogged gutters can cause is pest infestation. This could be pests such as carpenter ants, termites, and roaches. These pests may be destructive to a home's decking and attic space. Some other pests that may accumulate in the attic are mice, squirrels, rats, possums, and raccoons.



Besides pests, clogged gutters can also rot fascia boards because water that should be moving through the gutters is stuck pooling in the area. Not only will the roof risk damage from blocked gutters, but so can the foundation. Clogged gutters keep water from moving through them properly, and this can cause water to start pooling at the base of the foundation wall. Whether the home has a crawl space or a basement, this can lead to moisture problems that can cause cracks in the foundation and other issues.



One more important thing to remember is that home insurance policies and roof warranties can be voided if homeowners fail to keep roofs inspected and repaired regularly. Even in cases in which nature causes the actual roof damage, the insurance company may refuse a claim if they discover that the homeowner was not having roof inspections completed regularly. If the homeowner has to pay for roof damages or replacement, this could cost over $10,000.



With so much that can go wrong with roofs, it is a good idea for homeowners to address issues while they are minor so that they can avoid costly roof repairs and replacement. Bad weather from strong winds, ice, and snowstorms can exacerbate roof problems. This is why this time of the year is an excellent time for homeowners to have their roofs checked. Getting to the heart of roof problems now before winter sets in will not only prevent further damages but can even make the home more energy-efficient. This is why Brighton Roofing Company is promoting free roofing inspection to help homeowners resolve minor roof problems.



