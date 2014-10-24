BrightPlanIT Announce PacketViper's Geo-IP Filtering Best Practices on-Boarding Service

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --The founders of PacketViper LLC invented PacketViper, a unique, highly configurable and granular filtering appliance that filters countries at the port level bi-directionally, which stops unwanted network traffic before it enters the customer’s network. BrightPlanIT recognizes the importance of properly deploying technology security, while minimizing user disruption and speeding the time to full network protection. With this in mind, BrightPlanIT has developed a Best Practices On-Boarding Service: over the course of 30-to-45 days, BrightPlanIT Engineers guide clients through the installation, monitoring, customization and continual refinement of the unique Geo-IP filtering controls afforded by PacketViper, where every client’s deployment is tuned to their particular needs. PacketViper and the On-Boarding Service apply to a wide array of customers from small medical practices up through Fortune 50 multi-national firms.



Alan “Skip” Gould (sgould@brightplanit.com), President of BrightPlanIT, Inc. stated: “We are excited to partner with PacketViper LLC in order to bring this unique solution to market at scale. We are already seeing significant delivered value for clients with an improved security posture, reduced bandwidth requirements and improved performance at the network edge. We look forward to helping PacketViper LLC grow into a major security industry player.”



Jason Fuller (Jfuller@brightplanit.com), whose firm recently merged into BrightPlanIT will be championing this initiative from both a sales and technical perspective. “This type of opportunity is one of the many reasons I decided to join BrightPlanIT. I am proud to lead the PacketViper Solution Set that fits into every Internet connected IT environment, and adds another layer of security without interfering with existing Internet perimeter design.”



About PacketViper, LLC (Network Security Solutions)

Based in Pittsburgh, PA and founded in January of 2012, PacketViper LLC, has quickly become a major player in the global Geo-IP network filtering arena. PacketViper is a flagship product that can reduce global network threats, attacks, probes, spam, save bandwidth, and resource loads on security systems. PacketViper’s innovative advances in Geo-IP Filtering enable new and unparalleled levels of precision that allow businesses to avoid dangerous areas without excluding potentially valuable customers or business. A versatile web interface makes ongoing management and reporting easily available. More information can be found at http://www.packetviper.com.



About BrightPlanIT

BrightPlanIT, Inc. is an Information Technology Services firm that focuses on Best Practices Solutions. They offer a wide range of services including Training, Systems Integration, Consulting, Hosting, and Mobile/Application Development Services. More information can be found at: http://www.brightplanit.com.



BrightPlanIT’s headquarters are located in Buffalo, NY. Additional offices are located in New York City, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, Pittsburgh, PA, Toronto, ON, and Washington, DC.