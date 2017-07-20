New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --Leading expatriate tax services provider Bright!Tax has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Tax Provider of the Year FEM EMMA Award (Asia Pacific Region).



FEM (the Forum for Expatriate Management) is a hub for the worldwide Global Mobility community, providing an online news and information portal and hosting an annual calendar of international events. The FEM EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards) recognize excellence and innovation in the fields of Global Mobility and Services for Expats.



The announcement follows Bright!Tax already having won Tax Provider of the Year 2017 for the Americas region at a glamorous EMMAs event in Denver in May. Bright!Tax was also named runner up in the Americas 'Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation' category, behind global banking giant HSBC.



The new nomination comes following a year in which Bright!Tax has revolutionized the experience of filing US taxes from abroad.



Bright!Tax's new Online Client Tax Organizer is a ground-breaking innovation that signals the end of returning clients having to fill out a long questionnaire form when they begin their tax return each year. The Bright!Tax App meanwhile, another industry first, allows Bright!Tax clients to file their US taxes from their phone or tablet, interacting with their Bright!Tax CPA, keeping track of their international travel, and uploading documents straight from their mobile device.



Gregory Dewald founded Bright!Tax five years ago, having moved abroad and encountered an absence of information and support for the complex and often stressful process of filing US taxes from overseas. Bright!Tax has been growing exponentially ever since, thanks to its dedication to making filing US taxes from overseas as smooth a process as possible. Bright!Tax now has clients in over 150 countries.



Dewald says: "I couldn't be happier about Bright!Tax being announced as a finalist for the 2017 Asia Pacific Tax Provider of the Year FEM EMMA award. It's just recognition for our our incredibly talented team, and I'm also deeply grateful to the FEM awards committee for nominating us."



About Bright!Tax

With clients in over 150 countries, Bright!Tax is a leading provider of US expat tax services for the 9 million Americans living abroad. For further information visit https://brighttax.com.