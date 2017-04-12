New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Leading online expatriate tax services provider Bright!Tax has been named as a finalist for not one but two prestigious FEM EMMA Awards.



The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) unites the worldwide global mobility community via an online news and information portal and an annual calendar of international events.



For this year's FEM American EMMA Awards, Bright!Tax has been shortlisted in the categories 'Tax Provider of the Year', and 'Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation', in recognition of the many ground-breaking innovations Bright!Tax has introduced to make tax filing from abroad a smoother, simpler process for their clients.



Among Bright!Tax's recent industry-first technological innovations are the Bright!Tax Online Client Tax Organizer, which alleviates the need for clients to fill out a long client questionnaire form when they start their tax return each year. Also, they've introduced the Bright!Tax App, which allows clients to interact with their Bright!Tax CPA and automatically track travel dates and also to easily scan and upload documents from their phone or tablet.



In the 'Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation' category, Bright!Tax is up against HSBC among other behemoths, however they are confident that their transformative organizational and technological innovations speak for themselves.



Multiple award winning entrepreneur Gregory Dewald founded Bright!Tax with a vision of making the otherwise often stressful process of filing US taxes from abroad as smooth and straightforward as possible. Since its inception, and thanks to a relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of the business that underpins the firm's methodology, Bright!Tax has grown at a constant rate of over 80% a year and now has clients in almost every country in the world.



Dewald says: "We're thrilled to have been shortlisted for two prestigious 2017 FEM EMMA awards. It's a huge honor. We're incredibly grateful to the FEM awards committee for nominating us, and we're looking forward to the awards ceremony in Denver in early May. May the fourth be with us!"



With clients in over 150 countries, Bright!Tax is a leading provider of US expat tax services for the 9 million Americans living abroad.



For further information visit https://brighttax.com.