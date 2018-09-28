New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --Leading US expat tax services provider Bright!Tax has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious 2018 FEM EMMA Tax Provider of the Year Award for the EMEA region.



The EMMA Awards were established in 2010 by the Forum for Expat Management to honor excellence and innovation in the fields of Global Mobility and Expat Service Provision. The awards cover three regions, the Americas, the Asia Pacific region (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Bright!Tax previously won both the Americas and APAC awards in 2017, and this year has been nominated for Tax Provider of the Year in every region.



The Awards ceremony takes place on Friday November 9th at the O2 Intercontinental in London, England.



All American citizens and green card holders are required to file US taxes, reporting their worldwide income, including expats. Expats are subject to complex additional reporting requirements too. Bright!Tax' mission is to make the process as simple, smooth, and quick as possible, employing technology while also maintaining the reassurance and support of a one to one client-CPA relationship.



To facilitate the process despite clients being located in over 190 countries around the world, Bright!Tax has trail-blazed a number of ground breaking innovations.



Bright!Tax' industry-first innovations include an intuitive online Client Organizer that is personalized for each client to let them provide just the personal and tax details relevant to their situation, rather than being presented with a seemingly endless, generic form.



Bright!Tax was also the first expat tax provider to introduce a mobile app, allowing clients to perform many of the functions involved in filing taxes from abroad on their phone. In a world where expats are used to controlling almost every element of their lives from a mobile device, from travel to banking and investing, they can now enable and access their tax filing from their phone or tablet too.



More recently, Bright!Tax has innovated once again with another major new industry-first to improve the lives of their expat clients.



Due to FATCA (the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act), many Americans based overseas have struggled in recent years to access banking services abroad due to the additional administrative burden that having American clients now places on foreign banks and investment firms. Rather than protest or sit on the sidelines, Bright!Tax has sought out a solution, and Bright!Tax clients can now access the same global banking services normally exclusively reserved for UN employees based overseas.



Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax founder and CEO, responded to the announcement, saying: "We're thrilled to have been shortlisted once again for the 2018 Tax Provider of the Year FEM EMMA award in recognition of our groundbreaking and innovative approach to providing tax compliance solutions for Americans who live and work overseas."