Bright!Tax Pursuing the Unprecedented - a Perfect Trifecta of Global EMMA Awards

Off the back of being named Expat Tax Provider of the Year for the Asia Pacific Region in Hong Kong a fortnight ago ahead of 'Big 4' accounting firm EY, Bright!Tax has now also been shortlisted for the 2017 FEM Tax Provider of the Year EMMA award for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Bright!Tax was also named 2017 Tax Provider of the Year for the Americas Region at a glamorous awards dinner in Denver, Colorado in May, as well as runner up in the Innovation in Banking and Financial Services category behind global behemoth HSBC.



The EMMA awards are organized by the Forum of Expatriate Management to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Global Mobility and Expat Services industries. The awards are held annually across 3 regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



So how is relatively small US expat tax services provider Bright!Tax punching so far above its weight this year and competing with and beating much bigger and better known firms?



The answer is that Bright!Tax has been employing industry-first innovations to deliver significant service and experience improvements for its American Expat clients.



For example, this year Bright!Tax has launched a ground-breaking Online Client Tax Organizer, created from the ground up to alleviate the requirement for expats to complete a long questionnaire form when they start their tax return each year, as well as the Bright!Tax App, which allows expats to file their US taxes from their phone or tablet, communicate with their Bright!Tax CPA, and securely scanning and upload documents from their mobile device.



Multiple award winning entrepreneur Greg Dewald founded Bright!Tax five years ago after moving overseas and experiencing for himself how Americans living abroad not only still have to file a US tax return reporting their worldwide income, but are also subject to further US filing requirements just for expats.



Since FATCA (the infamous 2010 Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act), the US government now knows about most expats' finances, so not complying can result in steep fines. Feeling caught between what to many seems like government overreach and complex ,extensive requirements, leaves many expats feeling stressed and anxious. Bright!Tax' mission is to help these expats become compliant by providing the smoothest and most stress-free tax filing experience possible.



Dewald says: "Being shortlisted for the 2017 EMEA Tax Provider of the Year award is a huge honor. It's been a record-breaking year for the team at Bright!Tax so far, as we continue to focus on achieving industry-leading excellence and providing the best possible service for our clients. Filing US taxes from overseas can be stressful, but with Bright!Tax, it doesn't have to be."



The winner will be announced at a gala dinner in London on November 10th.